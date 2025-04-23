Vaani Kapoor, Fawad Khan’s film Abir Gulaal faces boycott calls after Pahalgam attack, Film Federation announces ban

Actors Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan are facing backlash on the internet for their upcoming film Abir Gulaal. The film marks Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's much-awaited return to Bollywood. Ahead of its release in India, many are demanding for a boycott of the film and Pakistani actors as the nation continues to mourn the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam region.

Abir Gulaal faces backlash Hashtag ‘boycott Abir Gulaal’ has begun trending on X, formerly Twitter.

Reacting to the movie, a user wrote on the micro-blogging site, “This Movie should not get a single audience in theaters! Bycott such actors. Their greed for work and money has always shamed us as nation. They stand with anything but nation in the name of Art! Bycott #AbirGulaal.”

“Fawad Khan is set to make his Bollywood comeback with Abir Gulaal, releasing May 9, 2025. But let’s get real—why are Pakistani artists still being welcomed in Indian cinema while our soldiers are being martyred at the borders and innocent lives are being lost? Dear makers: India isn’t a platform for selective amnesia! Don't you get it,” wrote another.

One more shared, “Whenever a Fawad Khan movie is about to release in India, something always happens between India and Pakistan. Last time, it was the Pulwama attack during the release of ADHM and this time it's the Abir Gulaal when Pahalgam attack happened yesterday lol,” added another.

Someone also posted, “I hope no one watches Abir Gulaal or Ground Zero...”

Vaani Kapoor on Pahalgam attack Earlier today, Vaani Kapoor extended condolences for the tourist killing in Pahalgam. She wrote, “Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families.”

Previously, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had warned that it would not allow the film’s release in Maharashtra because of its lead actor, Fawad Khan who hails from Pakistan.

The film will release worldwide on 9 May.

Film Federation bans Pakistani artists again Meanwhile, the Film Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has announced a ban on all Pakistani artistes, like before. Their statement read, as per India Today, “The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) strongly condemns the heinous and cowardly attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir.”

“This despicable act, claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF)-a proxy of the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-specifically targeted a religious community, echoing the horror of the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. In the wake of these repeated attacks, FWICE reaffirms its unwavering commitment to national interest and solidarity. We reiterate our directive, originally issued on February 18, 2019, calling for complete non-cooperation with all Pakistan artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry.”