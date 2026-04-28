Vaazha 2 becomes highest-grossing film in Kerala, beats Lokah Chapter 1 record in just 25 days

Malayalam cinema has a new all-time box office leader. Vaazha 2: Biopic Of A Billion Bros has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Kerala, surpassing the previous record held by Lokah: Chapter 1, according to a report by Mid Day.
The coming-of-age comedy drama, which features a relatively fresh cast, has achieved the milestone within just 25 days of its release — a pace that industry trackers describe as exceptional.
Vaazha 2 has overtaken Lokah: Chapter 1, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, which previously held the record with ₹120.85 crore at the Kerala box office. Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum, another major hit, had collected ₹118.90 crore in the state.
By its fourth weekend, Vaazha 2 had reportedly earned around ₹121 crore in Kerala alone, edging past the earlier record and claiming the top position. This makes it the highest-grossing Malayalam film in the state’s history.
Trade analysts note that the film’s success is not just about the final numbers but also the speed at which it achieved them.
The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark in Kerala within just 16 days — a significant benchmark for any regional film industry. Additionally, Vaazha 2 has become only the third Malayalam film in the 21st century to sell over 80 lakh tickets in the state, placing it alongside landmark successes such as Pulimurugan.
Directed by debutant Savin SA and written by Vipin Das, Vaazha 2 was reportedly made on a modest budget of around ₹10 crore. Its box office performance therefore represents a substantial return on investment, underscoring its commercial success.
The film’s strong theatrical run also continues beyond Kerala. Globally, it has crossed ₹220 crore within 25 days, with more than ₹124 crore contributed by the Kerala market alone.
Despite setting a record in Kerala, Vaazha 2 currently trails behind several films in terms of worldwide collections. Titles such as Thudarum, Manjummel Boys, Lokah: Chapter 1, and L2: Empuraan remain ahead in the list of highest-grossing Malayalam films globally.
However, the film’s theatrical momentum shows no signs of slowing. A Telugu-dubbed version has also been released, expanding its reach beyond the Malayalam-speaking audience.
Night shows in several key theatres are reportedly witnessing over 40% occupancy, indicating sustained audience interest. Trade experts expect the film’s run to continue well into May, further strengthening its position as one of the most surprising box office successes in recent times.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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