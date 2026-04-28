Vaazha 2 becomes highest-grossing film in Kerala, beats Lokah Chapter 1 record in just 25 days

Malayalam cinema has a new all-time box office leader. Vaazha 2: Biopic Of A Billion Bros has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Kerala, surpassing the previous record held by Lokah: Chapter 1, according to a report by Mid Day.

The coming-of-age comedy drama, which features a relatively fresh cast, has achieved the milestone within just 25 days of its release — a pace that industry trackers describe as exceptional.

Surpasses ‘Lokah: Chapter 1’ And ‘Thudarum’

Vaazha 2 has overtaken Lokah: Chapter 1, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, which previously held the record with ₹120.85 crore at the Kerala box office. Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum, another major hit, had collected ₹118.90 crore in the state.

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By its fourth weekend, Vaazha 2 had reportedly earned around ₹121 crore in Kerala alone, edging past the earlier record and claiming the top position. This makes it the highest-grossing Malayalam film in the state’s history.

Fastest Run To Key Milestones

Trade analysts note that the film’s success is not just about the final numbers but also the speed at which it achieved them.

The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark in Kerala within just 16 days — a significant benchmark for any regional film industry. Additionally, Vaazha 2 has become only the third Malayalam film in the 21st century to sell over 80 lakh tickets in the state, placing it alongside landmark successes such as Pulimurugan.

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A Modest Budget, Massive Returns

Directed by debutant Savin SA and written by Vipin Das, Vaazha 2 was reportedly made on a modest budget of around ₹10 crore. Its box office performance therefore represents a substantial return on investment, underscoring its commercial success.

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The film’s strong theatrical run also continues beyond Kerala. Globally, it has crossed ₹220 crore within 25 days, with more than ₹124 crore contributed by the Kerala market alone.

Global Rankings And Ongoing Run

Despite setting a record in Kerala, Vaazha 2 currently trails behind several films in terms of worldwide collections. Titles such as Thudarum, Manjummel Boys, Lokah: Chapter 1, and L2: Empuraan remain ahead in the list of highest-grossing Malayalam films globally.

However, the film’s theatrical momentum shows no signs of slowing. A Telugu-dubbed version has also been released, expanding its reach beyond the Malayalam-speaking audience.

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Night shows in several key theatres are reportedly witnessing over 40% occupancy, indicating sustained audience interest. Trade experts expect the film’s run to continue well into May, further strengthening its position as one of the most surprising box office successes in recent times.

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