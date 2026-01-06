Vadh 2: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta unveil new poster; film to release on this date

Vadh 2: With just a month to go for its theatrical release, the makers of Vadh 2 have unveiled a striking new poster featuring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, setting social media abuzz.

Shared by Neena Gupta and the production banner Luv Films on Instagram, the poster was accompanied by the caption: “Jaaniye iss vadh ka sach. One month to go for #Vadh2. In cinemas on 6th Feb.”

The new visual captures Mishra and Gupta in a calm yet contemplative moment, hinting at the film’s layered narrative. Rather than offering overt drama, the poster subtly points to themes of morality, perception and the fragile nature of truth—suggesting that reality in Vadh 2 may depend as much on viewpoint as on fact.

Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 is described as a spiritual sequel to Vadh. While the film introduces an entirely new story, it retains the philosophical depth and emotional intensity that marked the first part. The project is backed by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the Luv Films banner.

Anticipation for the film has been steadily building since its gala premiere at the International Film Festival of India last year. Screened at the 56th edition of the festival in 2025, Vadh 2 reportedly received a strong response, with the packed-house screening earning long applause—further underlining the stature of Mishra and Gupta as two of Indian cinema’s most respected performers.

Vadh 2 is slated to release in theatres on 6 February 2026.

Internet reacts A user wrote, “Superb… I'm waiting.”

Another user wrote, “Sanjay mishra pulls a lifetime of a performance in part one of the film. He was literally, the subtlest of actors i have seen. Also Neena Gupta. Let's see what Vadh2 brings us.”

“Sanjay Mishra - Neena Gupta is a guaranteed pull, now the challenge is matching the original's emotional depth with a fresh narrative,” the third user wrote.

“Vadh 1 was a fantastic movie,” the fourth user wrote.

The fifth user wrote, “Two posters are out already? Sounds exciting, and that duo is great together. Hope it lives up to the hype!”

About Vadh The original Vadh followed the story of Shambhunath Mishra, a retired schoolteacher living in hardship with his wife Manju. Their troubles deepen after they mortgage their home to fund their son’s education abroad, only to be abandoned by him. Harassed by a ruthless moneylender, Shambhunath is pushed to a breaking point, leading to a crime that alters the couple’s lives forever.

The film went on to earn acclaim for its restrained storytelling and powerful performances by Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, along with actors including Saurabh Sachdeva, Manav Vij and others.