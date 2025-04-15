Kannada TV actor Vaishnavi Gowda announces engagement to IAF officer Anukool Mishra. See dreamy pics from Bengaluru

Kannada TV actor Vaishnavi Gowda got engaged to IAF officer beau, Anukool Mishra in Bengaluru. The actor who is best known for her role in Devi and Seetha Raama, dropped a series of pictures from their engagement ceremony on Instagram. She called it the ‘perfect love story.’

For the special day, Vaishnavi wore an ivory lehenga with traditional polki jwellery. Her partner opted for a white sherwani.

In pictures, the couple held hands and seemed lost in each other's eyes. It was followed by a close-up look into their engagement attire and the decor of the event. In one picture, the couple is seen running from the rain, with Anukool Mishra holding an umbrella to shield Vaishnavi Gowda, while other photos capture their sweet moments together.

The sweetest of them is the one where Anukool planted a sweet kiss on Vaishnavi.

Sharing the pictures, Vaishnavi and Anukool made it official on Instagram. Their joint post read: “Her world was scripts and stages, His was skies and service But destiny wrote the perfect love story #wingsandspotlights.”

Celebs react to Vaishnavi Gowda engagement Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple. In the comment section, actor Kavya Gowda wrote, “Congratulations Vaish.” "Meghana S Shankarappa, Chitkala Biradar and Anupama Anandkumar among others also extended best wishes to the couple with their comments.

Meanwhile, a video from Vaishnavi and Anukool's engagement ceremony has recently gone viral on social media. It had Anukool on one knee as he proposed to the actor. As Vaishnavi accepts his proposal, he puts on the engagement ring.

Who is Vaishnavi Gowda? Vaishnavi made her acting debut early in her career with Zee Kannada's hit TV show Devi. After the success of Devi, she went on to star in several popular television serials, such as Agnisakshi and Seetharama.

She rose to fame when entered the Bigg Boss Kannada 8, hosted by Kiccha Sudeep. However, she was eliminated later.

She also enjoys massive popularity on Instagram.