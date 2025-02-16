Ajay Devgn and Kajol: Several netizens questioned Kajol's post on Valentine's Day, after she posted a picture of herself, on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

On the contrary, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam actress's husband, Ajay Devgn, dedicated his Valentine's Day post to Kajol.

“ Figured early on who to share my heart with... and till date, it remains the same! My #Valentine today & everyday @itsKajolD,” Ajay Devgn posted on X, along with a photo of him and Kajol.

Kajol's Valentine's Day post Ajay Devgn's post came right after Kajol's post on X.

“ Happy Valentine’s Day to myself…I Love You!” reads Kajol's post, showcasing a stunning photo of her in a red dress, with a soft glam look.

‘Where is Ajay Devgn?' Several netizens reacted to Kajol's post, asking why Ajay Devgn wasn't mentioned.

“ Tum Ajay Devgn ko bhul gyi, lekin wo tumko yad kr raha hai,” meaning ‘You forgot Ajay Devgn, but he is thinking of you’ commented one netizen, and added a screenshot of Aay Devgn's Valentine's day post.

“Myself!!? Ajay Bhai Se Jhagda Ho Gaya Kya?” (Did you have a fight with Ajay Devgn), asked another netizen.

Barack Obama's Valentine's Day post It was not just Ajay Devgn. Former US President Barack Obama also took to X, to pen a heartfelt note for wife Michelle Obama on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Taking to X, Barack wrote, "Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day, Michelle Obama!"

Responding back to Barack's post, Michelle wrote, ""If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, Barack Obama. You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine's Day, honey!"

Also Read | Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts jet to Jacqueline Fernandez on Valentine’s Day