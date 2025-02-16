Problem in Paradise? Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s Valentine’s Day posts spark speculation on social media

Ajay Devgn and Kajol: Several netizens questioned Kajol's post on Valentine's Day, after she posted a picture of herself, on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

On the contrary, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam actress's husband, Ajay Devgn, dedicated his Valentine's Day post to Kajol.

“ Figured early on who to share my heart with... and till date, it remains the same! My #Valentine today & everyday @itsKajolD,” Ajay Devgn posted on X, along with a photo of him and Kajol.

Kajol's Valentine's Day post Ajay Devgn's post came right after Kajol's post on X.

“ Happy Valentine’s Day to myself…I Love You!” reads Kajol's post, showcasing a stunning photo of her in a red dress, with a soft glam look.

‘Where is Ajay Devgn?' Several netizens reacted to Kajol's post, asking why Ajay Devgn wasn't mentioned.

“ Tum Ajay Devgn ko bhul gyi, lekin wo tumko yad kr raha hai,” meaning ‘You forgot Ajay Devgn, but he is thinking of you’ commented one netizen, and added a screenshot of Aay Devgn's Valentine's day post.

“Myself!!? Ajay Bhai Se Jhagda Ho Gaya Kya?” (Did you have a fight with Ajay Devgn), asked another netizen.

Barack Obama's Valentine's Day post It was not just Ajay Devgn. Former US President Barack Obama also took to X, to pen a heartfelt note for wife Michelle Obama on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Taking to X, Barack wrote, "Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day, Michelle Obama!"

Responding back to Barack's post, Michelle wrote, ""If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, Barack Obama. You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine's Day, honey!"

The duo's posts come amid rumours about divorce between Barack and Michelle, which fueled after the former president attended Jimmy Carter's state funeral and Donald Trump's second inauguration without Michelle.