Valentines Day: Surprising facts behind Day of Love

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): As the world prepares to celebrate Valentine's Day, love seems to fill the air. Couples everywhere take this opportunity to express their feelings and remind their special someone how deeply they are cherished. Yet, beyond the romantic dinners, sweet notes, chocolates, flowers, and thoughtful gifts, the day of love carries a history rich with intriguing stories, legends, and surprising traditions. Beneath Cupid's beloved holiday lies a fascinating past that may change the way people see this celebration of love.

Curious to know what makes this day so special and mysterious? Let's get started and uncover the fascinating secrets behind Valentine's Day!

1. The history behind Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is named after Saint Valentine, a Christian martyr from ancient Rome. According to legend, during the rule of Claudius II, young men were not allowed to marry because the emperor believed single men made better soldiers. Saint Valentine secretly helped couples get married, but when his actions were discovered, he was imprisoned and executed on February 14. Because of his sacrifice for love, he became linked with romance.

Later, in the Middle Ages, people in England and France believed that February 14 marked the start of birds' mating season, which strengthened the day's connection with love. Writers like Geoffrey Chaucer also helped make Valentine's Day popular as a romantic celebration through their poetry.

2. Cupid: The symbol of Love and Romance

Cupid is the Roman god of love, attraction, and desire, and the son of Venus. He is usually shown as a winged child carrying a bow and arrows that make people fall in love. In Greek mythology, his counterpart is Eros. According to myth, a golden arrow makes someone fall deeply in love, while a lead arrow causes dislike.

One famous tale, Cupid and Psyche, shows that even the god of love can fall in love. During the Middle Ages, Cupid became linked with Valentine's Day, and by the 18th and 19th centuries, his image appeared on greeting cards. Today, Cupid symbolizes sudden attraction, romance, and the magical side of love.

3. Tradition of Valentine's Day card-giving

On Valentine's Day, nearly 145 million Valentine's Day cards are exchanged each year in the United States alone, making it the second most popular card-sending holiday after Christmas. These cards are shared not only between romantic partners, but also among friends, family members, teachers, and classmates--especially in schools. This large exchange highlights how the day celebrates appreciation and connection in many different relationships.

This tradition has grown into a huge cultural and commercial celebration, with people also spending billions on flowers, chocolates, jewelry, and romantic dinners. The custom began as early as 1415, when Charles, Duke of Orleans wrote a love poem to his wife while imprisoned in the Tower of London, calling her his "very gentle Valentine."

By the 1600s and 1700s, people in England and later the United States were exchanging handmade notes decorated with poems, lace, and hearts. In the 1840s, Esther Howland began selling beautifully printed Valentine's cards, earning the title "Mother of the American Valentine" and turning the day into a nationwide card-sending tradition. With improved printing and affordable postage, the custom spread quickly -- and today, Valentine's Day is one of the biggest occasions for exchanging greeting cards in the world.

4. Vinegar Valentines: The bitter side of Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day has been seen as a celebration of romance and sweetness, but it had once a surprisingly sour and mischievous side as well!

Vinegar Valentines were a sharp and surprising twist on Valentine's Day in the 19th century, popular in the United Kingdom and the United States. Instead of sweet messages, these cards delivered sarcasm, teasing, and sometimes outright insults. The word "vinegar" symbolized something sour -- the complete opposite of romance. They often featured exaggerated caricatures and rhyming verses that mocked a person's appearance, job, or personality.

Thanks to cheap printing and anonymous postal services, people could send these biting cards without revealing their identity. While some treated them as harmless pranks, others used them to express jealousy or dislike. Over time, however, such mean-spirited messages fell out of favor, as Valentine's Day gradually became a celebration focused more on love and kindness than ridicule.

5. Beyond Romance: People celebrate February 14 as 'Singles Day' or 'Friends Day'

Valentine's Day is not celebrated the same way everywhere. In Finland, February 14 is called Ystavanpaiva ("Friend's Day"), and in Estonia it is known as Sobrapaev, also meaning "Friend's Day," where people focus more on friendship than romance by exchanging cards and small gifts with friends, classmates, and family.