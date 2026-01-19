Valentino Garavani, iconic Italian fashion designer, dies at 93

Valentino Garavani, the legendary Italian designer famed for his opulent, high-glamour gowns and signature “Valentino red,” has died at his home in Rome, his foundation announced on Monday (January 19). He was 93.

“Valentino Garavani was not only a constant guide and inspiration for all of us, but a true source of light, creativity and vision,” the foundation said in a statement posted on social media.

A titan of global fashion Over a career spanning nearly five decades, Valentino became one of the most influential designers in the world, dressing royalty, Hollywood stars and socialites. His creations were synonymous with elegance, luxury and meticulous craftsmanship, earning him a place among the great masters of haute couture.

From Rome to Paris, New York and beyond, Valentino’s runway shows were among the most anticipated events on the fashion calendar, cementing his status as a global style icon.

The legacy of “Valentino red” Perhaps no colour in modern fashion is as closely associated with a designer as Valentino red — a bold, dramatic hue that became the hallmark of his brand. The shade symbolised passion, glamour and confidence, and featured prominently in many of his most celebrated designs.

Valentino’s aesthetic — timeless silhouettes paired with modern sensuality — helped define red-carpet fashion for generations.

Valentino Garavani, widely known simply as Valentino, was one of the most celebrated designers of his era, whose luxurious creations graced some of the world’s most famous figures. Over his illustrious career, Valentino dressed a “who’s who” of international elites, including Elizabeth Taylor, Nancy Reagan, Sharon Stone, Julia Roberts, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Lying in state and funeral details According to the foundation, Valentino’s body will lie in state at its headquarters in Rome on Wednesday and Thursday, allowing the public and the fashion community to pay their respects.

The funeral will be held on Friday at the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, located in Rome’s Piazza della Repubblica.

Enduring influence Though he retired from active designing years ago, Valentino’s influence has continued to shape contemporary fashion. His name remains synonymous with Italian luxury, and his legacy lives on through the fashion house he founded.