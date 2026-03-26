Valmiki Ramayana announced on Ram Navami, set for Gandhi Jayanti release

On the occasion of Ram Navami, the team behind the upcoming film Valmiki Ramayana offered audiences a first glimpse of their ambitious project, unveiling a poster that sets the tone for a reverent and visually rich retelling of one of India’s most enduring epics.

Alongside the poster launch, the makers confirmed that the film will arrive in theatres on 2 October, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti—a date that underscores the film’s emphasis on values such as truth, duty and moral integrity.

Advertisement

Positioned as a cinematic interpretation rooted in authenticity, Valmiki Ramayana aims to move away from spectacle-driven storytelling and instead foreground the spiritual and emotional depth of the original text. The visuals shared so far suggest a tone of restraint, focusing on devotion, purity and the philosophical undercurrents of the epic narrative.

Also Read | Aamir Khan reveals he's yet to watch Dhurandhar 2

The project brings together a distinguished creative team. Director Bhavna Talwar leads the film, supported by production designer Sabu Cyril, known for crafting immersive visual worlds. The screenplay has been penned by noted author Anand Neelakantan, who has drawn directly from the original text to preserve its narrative essence.

The film’s visual language is further elevated by veteran cinematographer Binod Pradhan, while Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty is shaping its auditory experience. Adding historical and cultural depth, filmmaker and scholar Chandraprakash Dwivedi serves as creative consultant and dialogue writer.

According to the makers, the intent is not merely to retell a familiar story but to present it in a way that resonates with contemporary audiences while staying rooted in its original philosophical framework. The emphasis is on emotional authenticity and narrative clarity, rather than grand visual excess alone.

Advertisement

The source material, the Valmiki Ramayana, remains one of the oldest and most significant works of Indian literature. Believed to have been composed between 500 and 100 BCE, the epic consists of approximately 24,000 verses divided across seven books.

It chronicles the life of Lord Ram, the prince of Ayodhya, tracing his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana, and the eventual battle that leads to her rescue, with the help of allies such as Hanuman. Beyond its narrative, the text explores enduring themes of dharma (duty), righteousness, governance and familial responsibility.

Over centuries, the Valmiki Ramayana has inspired countless retellings across India and Southeast Asia, shaping cultural, spiritual and literary traditions. However, it continues to be regarded as the foundational version from which many later adaptations draw.

Advertisement

With its release slated for Gandhi Jayanti, Valmiki Ramayana positions itself at the intersection of faith, history and cinema—seeking to offer audiences not just a retelling, but a reflective and immersive experience rooted in one of India’s most sacred narratives.