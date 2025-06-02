Vanessa Kirby debuts baby bump at Fantastic Four premiere in Mexico, expecting first child with partner Paul Rabil

Vanessa Kirby, known for her roles in ‘The Crown’ and ‘Mission: Impossible’, surprised fans on Saturday when she revealed she is expecting her first child with partner, Paul Rabil.

Reports in December 2024 suggested the Vanessa and Paul were engaged, though they have not confirmed the news publicly.

Who is Vanessa Kirby's partner, Paul Rabil? Kirby is expecting the baby with her partner, Paul Rabil, a former professional lacrosse player from Maryland. Rabil’s background in sport began early, encouraged by his parents Allan and Jean Anne Rabil. He went on to have a successful career in both the Major League Lacrosse and National Lacrosse League, and played for Johns Hopkins University during college.

In ‘Fantastic Four: The First Steps’, Kirby plays Sue Storm, also known as the Invisible Woman. In a fitting twist, her character is also pregnant in the film. This crossover of reel and real life left fans amazed.

The announcement came during a photocall for ‘Fantastic Four: The First Steps’ in Mexico, where Kirby appeared in a sleeveless, shimmering green gown. The gown featured a mock turtle neckline and geometric patterns that echoed her character’s superhero costume in the film.

Fan reactions to her pregnancy announcement One wrote online, “Is Vanessa Kirby really pregnant or is this just part of the campaign?” Others were quick to point out the clever coincidence, calling the promotional tour “insane” in the best way.

‘Fantastic Four: The First Steps’ also stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. It is scheduled to release on July 25, 2025.

In the film, the Fantastic Four must protect their 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic world from the planet-devouring cosmic being Galactus.