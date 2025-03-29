Varalaxmi Sarathkumar opens up on childhood assault incident: ‘5 to 6 people abused me’

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar broke down on national television as she opened up about the time when she was abused as a child. She appeared as a judge on Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded 3. During an episode, the actor broke into tears following an emotional performance on sexual assault and its impact.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar faced child abuse After the performance, the contestant Kemy shared her life story and said she was harassed by her family. Hearing her struggle, Varalaxmi broke down. Wiping away her tears, she said, "I am just like you. My parents (actor Sarathkumar and Chaya) were working back then, so they used to leave me in the care of other people. Five to six people abused me as a child."

She added, “Your story is my story. I don't have any children. But, I tell parents to teach 'good touch' and 'bad touch' to children.”

The actor got up from her seat and joined the contestant on stage to give her a hug. She further apologised for crying on the show and remarked that she usually does not get so vulnerable in public.

Responding to this, actor Sneha reassured to comfort her. She told her that her apology was not needed as it takes guts to share such a story.

Internet reacts to Varalaxmi Sarathkumar abuse incident A teaser clip from the episode has been shared on the YouTube channel of Zee Tamil. Reacting to the show, fans sent their love for Varalaxmi. One wrote in the comments, “Always I respect varu ma she is always honest in every time (sic).” “It has happened to me also (sic),” added another.

Someone also commented: “More powers to Varuu (sic).”

Who is Varalaxmi Sarathkumar? Varalaxmi is engaged to Mumbai-based gallerist Nicholai Sachdev. Their engagement took place in March last year.

She was recently seen in Prasanth Varma’s film, starring Teja Sajja, HanuMan.