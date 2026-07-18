Varanasi first look out: Priyanka Chopra as ‘fierce’ Mandakini in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, check it out

Varanasi first look out: Actor Priyanka Chopra turned a year older, and here's a perfect treat for her fans. On Saturday, Chopra's first look as Mandakini from filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, Varanasi, was unveiled. Her fierce look hints at her character in the film, which also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead.

Priyanka Chopra's Varanasi look Taking to social media, the makers of Varanasi dropped two new posters. Featuring Priyanka Chopra's character Mandakini from the film. The post read, "To more adventures…. more discoveries... and journeys across every horizon (red heart emojis)."

In the first post, Chopra was seen donning a fierce and enigmatic look. She was dressed in an all-black ensemble, which came with a corset-style top with sheer full sleeves. With her hair tied into a messy updo, she further elevated the look with sharp, smoky eye makeup, paired with emerald statement earrings.

The second poster had her in a completely opposite and rather cheerful look. Hinting at her carefree, free-spirited nature, Chopra smiled big in a white crop top layered with an oversized beige shirt. She paired it with cargo pants. In the poster, she posed mid-air with her arms spread wide open as she jumped in awe. The photo was set against the backdrop of a mountain region with a grassland area. Zebras and giraffes were also spotted.

See:

Netizens react The two different looks have left fans raving about Priyanka Chopra's beauty. Reacting to them, a user wrote in the comment section, “Rajamouli something cooked.”

“Mother is mothering,” added another fan.

One more commented, “Can't believe I've been watching her films since I was a child, she's still ontop of her game”. “The first pic is giving mujhe junglee billiyan bahut pasand hai vibes,” said yet another one.

The posters also prompted fans to wonder if Priyanka Chopra has “dual roles” in Varanasi.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra convinced Rajamouli to include her ‘dance’ sequence in Varanasi

About Varanasi Helmed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi is written by Vijayendra Prasad. It marks Rajamouli's first feature since the worldwide success of RRR.

Besides starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the lead, the film also has Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The film is touted to be a mix of mythology and Indian folklore with several sci-fi elements such as time travel.

Varanasi also marks Priyanka Chopra's return to the Indian film industry after a gap of about eight years.

Previously, SS Rajamouli shared an update about Varanasi. He said that the film shoot would be completed by October this year, reported Variety.

"What I can say is we have completed a major portion of the shoot, all the important big spectacle action sequences are done. We are [now] into doing the smaller, interconnecting scenes so hopefully, by September, maybe a little bit into October, we should be finishing shooting," Rajamouli said.

Answering whether shooting the film on the IMAX format had influenced the way he had approached the film creatively, Rajamouli added, “From the beginning, we knew the sequences that were conceived would be best justified in [the] Imax format - we didn't change anything just for the format.”