Varanasi teaser: Mahesh Babu’s Rudhra wields trishul and rides bull in SS Rajamouli’s film; James Cameron reacts

Varanasi teaser: The much-awaited teaser of filmmaker SS Rajamouli's next, Varanasi, was finally unveiled at the GlobeTrotter event. The event took place at Hyderabad's Film City with Rajamouli, Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu and Prithiviraj Sukumaran in attendance.

The teaser launch saw a massive crowd of almost 50,000 fans. All of them were handed a special passport-style pass, featuring details of the event.

Varanasi teaser The teaser unveiled Mahesh Babu as Rudhra in the film. He is seen riding a bull.

The film is said to have a time-travelling story.

Sharing the teaser, Rajamouli wrote on social media, “Here you go… VARANASI to the WORLD…”

James Cameron reacts to Filmmaker James Cameron, who shares close bond with Rajamouli, wrote on X, “Congratulations to my friend @ssrajamouli for his new film - Varanasi.”

Mahesh Babu on Varanasi At the event, Mahesh Babu took to the stage and addressed everyone. He said, "I'll make everyone proud! Most importantly, I'll make my director proud. After Varanasi is released, whole of India will be proud!"

Rajamouli confirms Varanasi to have connection with Ramayana Talking about the film, director SS Rajamouli shared that his film will see Mahesh Babu as Lord Rama. He said, "Since my childhood, I’ve spoken many times about what the Ramayana and Mahabharata mean to me, and how making them is my dream project. I never imagined I would get to shoot an important episode from the Ramayana this early. While writing every scene and every dialogue, I felt like I was floating. On the first day, when Mahesh came in Lord Rama’s get-up for the photoshoot, I got goosebumps. I was torn. Mahesh has the charm of Krishna, but the calmness of Rama. Still, I was confident. I even set that photo as my wallpaper… and then removed it."

He also opened up about filming portions of Varanasi. The film has been shot in Kenya, Hyderabad and Odisha so far.

“We shot this sequence for 60 days, and we completed it recently. Every single day was a challenge. Every episode and sub-episode felt like a film by itself, everything had to be reimagined and freshly planned. Crossing all those hurdles, we finally wrapped the sequence. I believe it will be one of the most memorable portions of the film,” added Rajamouli.

Cast of Varanasi In the film, Priyanka Chopra will essay the role of Mandakini.