Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan to head to Scotland for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai shoot, more deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Fans can't wait to see the on-screen reunion of David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan via their film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.

Being helmed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the film stars his son Varun alongside Pooja Hegde. The actors recently finished an adventurous sequence in Rishikesh.

And now as per the latest buzz, the team is gearing up for a major 30-day international schedule in Scotland, starting April 22.

If a little birdie is to be believed, actors Mrunal Thakur, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar will also be seen in key roles in the film.

"Apart from the leading pair of Varun, Mrunal, and Pooja, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in key roles. A lot of combination scenes, leading to chaos on screen, will be shot in Scotland. The conclusion of the Scotland schedule will lead to a film wrap, notwithstanding a couple of songs and some patchwork sequences," the source shared.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips banner, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai sees Varun Dhawan return to his signature comic flair.

In April last year, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his official Instagram handle. This venture marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and David Dhawan, following the success of their previous projects like 'Main Tera Hero,' 'Judwaa 2,' and 'Coolie No 1.'

In the coming months, Varun will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.Originally slated for a release on April 18 this year, the makers have now postponed the release date due to undisclosed reasons.