Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor share their work experience in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor talked about their upcoming film, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' and recalled some fun moments from the sets.

Speaking to ANI, Varun opened up about his character, saying, "Naam to hai Sunny sanskari, but kaam ye kitne sankari karta hai vo dekhna hoga film mein.(Although his name is Sunny Sankari, how cultured he is will be seen in the film)"

Janhvi added, "Mera kirdar thoda atrangi hai. She is a school teacher, but in such a situation that Sunny use pyar ke liye, ladne ke liye uksata hai and in that fight, vo khul jaati hai (she opens up), she comes a little closer to herself. It's a very interesting character."

Recalling a shooting incident, Varun shared, "I have a lot of memories. We were shooting for 'Panwadi' and 'Bijuria'. There is a scene where Maniesh Paul, I, Janhvi, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and the entire cast are together. And there is a scene in the garden....We were all so happy with our acting that we used to laugh in between. Aur Janhvi ki eb baar hansi chut jaaye to fir vo chalti rehrti thi jab tak Shashank (Khaitan) daant na de. And he scolded all of us. Because we were behaving like kids, but that scene is my favourite scene of the film....I think the whole cast has a lot of fun when they're together."

Earlier, the makers unveiled the film's trailer, promising a hilarious rollercoaster ride for audiences.

The two-minute and fifty-four-second trailer opens with actor Varun Dhawan proposing to Sanya Malhotra, which she refuses, prompting Varun to devise a plan to win her back, along with Janhvi Kapoor.

Amid the rejection, Varun Dhawan felt heartbroken when Sanya announced her marriage to Rohit Saraf, who is an ex-boyfriend of Janhvi Kapoor.

To stop the marriage and win back their exes, Varun and Janhvi decide to pose as a fake couple to make their exes jealous, ultimately halting their marriage plans.

Things go completely off track after the two started falling for each other.