Varun Dhawan warned for Mumbai Metro pull-up stunt over safety: Watch video

Actor Varun Dhawan, currently enjoying strong box-office momentum with his latest film Border 2, found himself at the centre of an online debate after videos surfaced showing him performing pull-ups inside a Mumbai Metro coach. The clips, widely shared on social media, prompted a sharp response from metro authorities, who flagged safety and civic responsibility concerns.

The incident took place on Saturday when the actor chose to travel by metro to surprise fans at a cinema hall, avoiding Mumbai’s notorious traffic. Dhawan had earlier teased the outing on Instagram, posting a story from inside the metro and asking followers to guess which theatre he was heading to. Soon after, videos emerged showing him hanging from an overhead metal rod and doing pull-ups as fellow passengers stood nearby.

The Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) later reshared the video on its official social media handle, pairing it with a pointed advisory. In a caption addressed to the actor, the corporation remarked that the video should have carried a disclaimer similar to those seen in action films, urging commuters not to imitate such behaviour on the metro.

The authorities clarified that while socialising inside metro coaches is acceptable, fixtures such as grab handles are strictly meant for passenger support and not physical stunts. The post further warned that acts causing nuisance or potential damage to public property are punishable under provisions of The Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002. Depending on the severity, such violations can attract penalties or even imprisonment.

Ending on a lighter note, the caption advised commuters to “hang out, but don’t hang in there,” while reiterating the importance of responsible travel on public transport. The post tagged several state officials and departments, reinforcing the message that safety rules apply uniformly.

On social media, many users welcomed the metro authority’s response, praising it for enforcing public transport rules without making exceptions for celebrities. Others pointed out the importance of high-profile figures setting an example, particularly in shared public spaces.

Meanwhile, Dhawan continues to draw audiences to cinemas with Border 2, which also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in key roles. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 classic Border and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war.

According to Sacnilk, Border 2 has so far earned ₹ 158.61 crore at the box office, underlining its strong theatrical run.