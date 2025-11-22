Varun Dhawan shields Janhvi Kapoor from frenzied fans at Udaipur airport ahead of Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding

In a striking display of protectiveness, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was seen shielding his ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ co-star Janhvi Kapoor from an overwhelming crowd at Udaipur airport, as they arrived to attend the opulent wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju.

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan protects Janhvi Kapoor at Udaipur airport As soon as the pair descended from their flight, they were immediately surrounded by a sea of photographers and fans — all desperate for a glimpse or a photo. According to multiple video clips circulating online, Varun took a firm and reassuring stance between Janhvi and the press, guiding her through the chaotic crowd until they safely reached their waiting car.

Varun’s gesture did not go unnoticed. In the clip, he is seen clearly protecting Janhvi, with airport ground staff and security also moving in to assist.

Both actors were dressed down for travel — Varun in a mustard-yellow jacket over a white T-shirt and trousers, while Janhvi chose a simple turtleneck top paired with dark blue jeans.

Why are the actors at Udaipur? The actors had come to Udaipur for the lavish four-day wedding of Netra Mantena, the daughter of US-based billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju, co-founder of the tech start-up Superorder.

Advertisement

The celebrations, reportedly spread across iconic royal venues such as City Palace, Jagmandir, and other luxury locations, have already drawn a star-studded guest list.

Among the other Bollywood celebrities in attendance are Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

International talent is also on the roster: Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, and even Donald Trump Jr. have made appearances over the course of the festivities.

Janvhi danced to some of her famous songs like Pardesiya, Chuttamalle, Bijuria and Panwadi from her films Param Sundari, Devara Part1, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Inside the wedding of Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju

Advertisement

The wedding at the heart of the commotion is that of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju — a union of immense wealth, business power, and global appeal. Netra is the heiress daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, the Orlando-based billionaire CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, a multinational company with operations in the US, Switzerland, and India.

Vamsi Gadiraju, her groom, is a tech entrepreneur: the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Superorder, a New York–based platform that helps multi-location restaurants manage delivery, takeaway and digital operations.

A Columbia University graduate, he has also been recognised in the Forbes 30 Under 30 (Food and Drink) list, underlining his influence in restaurant-tech.

Their wedding is a dazzling, multi-day affair in Udaipur, with ceremonies staged at iconic royal venues like The Leela Palace, Jagmandir Island Palace, City Palace and Zenana Mahal, and a guest list that reads like a who’s who of global celebrities — including Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber and Donald Trump Jr.