Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi welcome their first baby: Celebrities congratulate new parents

Actor couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on September 10. Varun announced the news on social media with a touching black-and-white picture of Lavanya holding their newborn while he lovingly looked on.

Many celebrities congratulated the new parents. Among them were Shriya Saran, Samantharuth Prabhu and Rakulpreet.

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, Varun’s uncle, also shared the joy on his social media. He posted a photo of himself happily holding the baby while Varun smiled beside him.

“Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents,” Chiranjeevi wrote.

“Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child,” he added.

Varun Tej’s last movie was Matka. It was released on November 14, 2024. The movie had its OTT release within three weeks. Amazon Prime Video started streaming the movie on December 5, 2024.

Lavanya Tripathi acted in a double role in her last release, Happy Birthday. There have been no movie releases for her since her wedding. She was, however, a part of Miss Perfect, a Disney+ Hotstar web series released on February 2, 2024.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Varun Tej is from the renowned Konidela family. Actress Lavanya is known for hits like Mister and Arjun Suravaram.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot on November 1, 2023, in an intimate Telugu-style wedding at Borgo San Felice Resort, Tuscany, Italy. The multi-day celebrations included haldi, mehendi, sangeet, cocktail and the wedding ceremony.

Close family and select friends attended the scenic destination wedding. Later, on November 4, the couple hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad. Tollywood stars such as Naga Chaitanya and megastar Chiranjeevi attended the function.