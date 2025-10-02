Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi introduce son Vaayuv Tej Konidela, a name with spiritual significance

Tollywood stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, who welcomed their first child on September 10, revealed their baby boy’s name on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. The couple announced that their son will be called Vaayuv Tej Konidela, a name that carries deep spiritual significance.

In a heartfelt video shared on Instagram, the couple explained, “Carrying the spirit of Lord Hanuman, we introduce our son Vaayuv Tej Konidela. His name embodies unstoppable force, devotion, courage, and spiritual radiance.” Sharing the clip, Varun Tej added in the caption, “Our greatest blessing now has a name.”

While the couple kept their son’s face hidden, fans got a peek at his tiny head full of soft baby hair. Lavanya Tripathi looked radiant in an orange saree with golden detailing, while Varun Tej kept it classic in a white kurta-pyjama.

Their post quickly went viral, with followers and fellow celebrities showering them with love and congratulations.

Family Celebrations and Blessings The announcement coincided with Dussehra, adding a festive layer of joy to the family celebration. Baby Vaayuv Tej Konidela already seems to have inherited the blessings of his famous family.

Grandfather Chiranjeevi shared a picture holding the newborn and wrote, “Welcome to the world, little one! Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, now proud grandparents.”

For the Konidela family, this moment was more than just a name reveal. It symbolised tradition, devotion, and the start of a new chapter in their lives. Fans responded with warmth, celebrating the meaningful name and the little one who now carries the spirit of Lord Hanuman.