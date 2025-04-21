Vatican to cinema: Pope Francis’ film debut, ties with Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio, favourite films and more

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died on Monday morning, as per Vatican. He was 88. The leader who was widely revered as a compassionate and progressive leader of the Catholic Church, spent his time voicing his opinion on social justice, environmental issues, and interfaith dialogue. In a surprising move, he also became the first pontiff to star in a film.

Pope Francis' film debut Pope Francis made his film debut in 2018. Besides his documentary, Francis played himself in his debut film, Beyond the Sun (2018). An indie film, based on the gospels, had the Pope in a six-minute scene. Francis narrated Jesus’ teachings with a group of children.

“He is used to having cameras in front of him now. He would advise [the crew] and be like, ‘The light is better this way’. I didn’t direct him. He was the one directing me,” revealed Beyond the Sun director, Graciela Rodriguez Gilio to The Hollywood Reporter.

Documentary on Pope Francis German filmmaker Wim Wenders helmed a documentary film, titled Pope Francis: A Man of His Word (2018), focusing on the beloved leader's life and goals. The documentary included excerpts from Pope's interviews and visuals from his life.

“The Pope has the same presence as some of the greatest movie stars I’ve worked with. But it comes from inside, from his convictions and his faith, and from his desire to talk to all of us,” Wenders told BBC once.

“He talked about paedophilia without hesitation, and that was when he was at his angriest. We really felt the fury in him – that he would like to do so much more but he’s only one man,” he added. “The film is about a man who wants to move his church and talk to everybody, not just Catholics and Christians. His is not just a Christian message. It’s a message to all people of goodwill, and that’s who he wants to address,” Wenders also said.

Pope Francis' favourite movies Pope Francis' also had his favourite films. According to a report of The Guardian, he loved Rome, Open City; Babette’s Feast; and La Strada.

When Pope Francis met Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio The late Pope met Angelina Jolie in January 2015 when she presented him her film Unbroken (2014). In 2016, actor Leonardo DiCaprio met the Pope to talk about climate change.

In 2023, Pope Francis urged filmmakers to “reawaken wonder” through their creations.

“In an increasingly artificial world, where man has surrounded himself with the works of his own hands, the great risk is to lose a sense of wonder. I share this reflection with you, entrusting you with the task to reawaken wonder,” the late Pope told filmmakers.

Later, filmmaker Martin Scorsese arranged a meeting with Pope Francis and announced his upcoming film on Jesus. “I have responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus. And I’m about to start making it,” he said, as per Variety.

Pope Francis' funeral Meanwhile, the Vatican is preparing for Pope Francis' funeral. The funeral is held within four to six days, and is led by the Dean of the College of Cardinals.