Vedang Raina celebrates birthday with rumoured girlfriend Khushi Kapoor and friends, see unseen pics

Bollywood actor Vedang Raina turned 25 recently. He reportedly celebrated his special day with his close friends in London. Pictures from their intimate birthday party have been dropped by some of Khushi and Vedang's mutual friends.

Advertisement

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor's unseen pic They seem inseparable, with rumours about their relationship continuing to swirl through the Bollywood industry.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang's friend, content creator Kareema Barry posted a bunch of photos from the birthday party. They were also joined by Khushi's best friend, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap.

In a picture, Khushi and Vedang twinned in black outfits. They were seen candidly posing while he was cutting multiple birthday cakes. Standing by his side and cheering, Khushi had a big smile. Their friends were busy capturing the moment for the rumoured couple.

See pics here:

Step inside Vedang Raina's birthday party with Khushi Kapoor and her friends.

Advertisement

Inside Vedang Raina's birthday party Meanwhile, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor's best friend, Orry also posted a video from Vedang's birthday celebration at a club. It featured Vedang with his other friends grooving to Honey Singh's hit track, Millionaire.

Vedang recently shared several pictures from his trip to London on Instagram. But, none of them feature his rumoured lady love, Khushi Kapoor.

Advertisement

Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote in the caption, “London ting.”

Who is Khushi Kapoor Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi. She is the sister of actor Janhvi Kapoor.

She made her Bollywood debut alongside Vedang Raina in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. It is believed that the two fell for each other while working together.

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor's alleged romance The two are yet to confirm or deny their romance rumours. However, they are spotted together on different occasions. From time to time, Khushi also keeps sharing ‘hints’ with her fans on the internet, reports suggest.

After The Archies, Vedang featured in the film, Jigra, playing Alia Bhatt's on-screen brother. However, the film did not work after its release in theatres.

Advertisement