Veduvan on OTT: When and where to watch Kanna Ravi’s upcoming Tamil thriller series

Actor Kanna Ravi is set to lead the upcoming thriller series Veduvan, which will premiere on October 10 on OTTplay Premium. Directed and written by Pavan, the web series promises an intense mix of drama, mystery, and psychological tension.

Veduvan teaser out The cast includes Sanjeev Venkat, Sravnitha Srikanth, Ramya Ramakrishna, and Rekha Nair, alongside Kanna Ravi, who plays the central character, Sooraj, a struggling actor who is given the role of an encounter specialist named Arun.

What begins as a career opportunity for Sooraj quickly spirals into something far more complex. As he steps into the shoes of his character, Sooraj uncovers hidden truths and moral grey areas that begin to affect his real life. The plot explores blurred lines between fiction and reality, drawing the character deeper into a world of love, betrayal, and corruption.

The teaser, released earlier, shows Ravi’s character being held at gunpoint by someone who eerily resembles him, hinting at psychological and identity-driven themes.

Speaking about the project, Kanna Ravi shared, “It’s not just a story about one man’s journey but an exploration of choices, consequences, and the fine line between right and wrong.

As an actor, this role pushed me to step outside my comfort zone and truly live in the shoes of the character. This is an experience that will stay with you long after you finish watching.”

More about ‘Veduvan’ The series is backed by a strong technical team, with Vibin Baskar composing the music, Srinivaasan Devaraj handling cinematography, and S. Surajkavee serving as editor.