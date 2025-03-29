Veera Dheera Sooran Box Office Collection Day 2: Marred by delays, cancellations, Chiyaan Vikram movie mints…

Veera Dheera Sooran Box Office Collection Day 2: Chiyaan Vikram's action movie, despite being marred by delays and cancellations on its opening day, earned ₹6.90+ crore at the Kollywood box office in two days of its release.

The movie missed about two sets of its opening shows, causing a dent in the collection. However, it is expected to pick up pace over the weekend.

The Tamil movie directed by S U Arun Kumar was released in theatres on Thursday, March 27, in standard and EPIQ formats, almost two months after its initial release date.

Despite the hype and stellar star cast, the movie faces stiff competition with Mohanlal's Mollywood film L2 Empuraan.

Veera Dheera Sooran Box Office Collection Day 2 Film industry tracker Sacnilk reported that Veera Dheera Sooran, produced by Riya Shibu under the banner HR Pictures, witnessed a decent opening and collected ₹3.4 crore on Day 1.

The movie's earnings did not significantly change on Friday, Day 2, either. According to Sacnilk, it minted ₹3.52 crore on the second day of its release.

Tamil version dominated the box office earnings, raking in ₹3.29 crore, while the remaining ₹23 lakh came in from its Telugu screenings.

It registered 27.02 per cent overall occupancy from Tamil screenings on Friday.

Delays and cancellations According to a NewsBytes report, Veera Dheera Sooran's box office collection was affected by the cancellation of its morning shows. All early morning shows were cancelled as the Delhi High Court stayed the film’s release until 10:30 AM.

Delhi High Court order comes after Mumbai-based production company B4U filed a petition alleging that the film’s producers violated their contract. As per the report, the producers sold the film’s OTT rights before its theatrical release.

Multiplex chains like Cinepolis and PVR did not show the movie before 11:00 AM.

Notably, North American premiere shows were also reportedly cancelled, compounding the impact on box office collection.

More about Veera Dheera Sooran The ensemble cast of Veera Dheera Sooran includes S J Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan and Siddique.

The movie titled ‘Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2’ is centred around a provision store owner named Kaali, who is a family man from Madurai. Things change once Kaali gets involvement in a dangerous crime network. The narrative explores the journey of his mysterious mission.