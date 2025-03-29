Veera Dheera Sooran Box Office Collection Day 3: Chiyaan Vikram film off to a slow start, earns THIS amount

Veera Dheera Sooran Box Office Collection Day 3: Chiyaan Vikram's latest release, Veera Dheera Sooran, has opened to an underwhelming response at the box office. The film faced several delays and cancellations before its final release on March 27.

Veera Dheera Sooran Box Office Collection Day 3 As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Veera Dheera Sooran registered a downward trend on its first Saturday. On March 29, the film earned ₹2.68 crore.

The film registers an overall 29.53% Tamil occupancy on Saturday. For its Telegu release, it had 15.18% occupancy on March 29.

Advertisement

Veera Dheera Sooran Box Office collection Veera Dheera Sooran is directed by S U Arun Kumar. It was released in theatres in standard and EPIQ formats, following its almost two months delay from the initial release date.

The film secured a decent opening and collected ₹3.4 crore on Day 1. On day 2, it remained consistent at the box office with a slight upward trend. Sacnilk reported that the film earned ₹3.52 crore on the second day of its release.

While the Tamil version dominated the box office earnings with a total business of ₹3.29 crore, the remaining ₹23 lakh came in from its Telugu screens.

What impacted Veera Dheera Sooran at box office Reportedly, Veera Dheera Sooran's box office collection has been affected by the cancellation of its morning shows. All early morning shows were cancelled as the Delhi High Court stayed the film’s release until 10:30 AM.

Advertisement

Delhi High Court order arrived after Mumbai-based production company B4U filed a petition alleging that the film’s producers violated their contract. As per a report of NewsBytes, the producers sold the film’s OTT rights before its theatrical release.

Reports suggest that multiplex chains like Cinepolis and PVR did not screen the movie before 11:00 AM. On the other hand, North American premiere shows were also reportedly cancelled, which added to the film's box office performance.

Veera Dheera Sooran is clashing with Mohanlal's Malayalam film L2 Empuraan at the box office, which has further impacted the box office collections.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Cast, producer, plot Veera Dheera Sooran stars Chiyaan Vikram, S J Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan and Siddique.

It is backed by Riya Shibu under HR Pictures.

Advertisement