Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 to release on OTT: Here’s when and where to watch Chiyaan Vikram’s film online

Good news for fans of Chiyaan Vikram. In less than a month since the theatrical release, Vikram's latest Tamil flick Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 is now all set to mark its OTT debut. The film underperformed in cinemas. Its OTT release now serves as a second chance for the makers to reach a wider audience.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2's OTT release Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 will be streaming online on Prime Video. It will be available in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on the platform.

The Tamil action-thriller stars Chiyaan Vikram in the lead alongside S. J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, and Prudhvi Raj in key roles.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 OTT release date It will be streamed online on the OTT from 24 April onwards. The film will be available in Tamil with dubs in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2: Plot Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 revolves around the story of Kaali. A humble provision store owner, a devoted husband, and a caring father, Kaali gets entangled in a dangerous crime network. Beneath his everyday life, he embarks on a mysterious mission that puts everything at stake, revealing his mysterious past.

The film is written and directed by S. U. Arun Kumar. GV Prakash Kumar composed the music for the film.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2's box office performance It was released on March 27 after unexpected delays. The film landed in trouble before its release when B4U approached the Delhi High Court for an interim stay on the film's release. However, the film finally hit the big screens on March 27 and earned ₹3.2 crore [Ta: 2.9 Cr; Te: 0.3 Cr] on its opening day, as per Sacnilk.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 clashed with Salman Khan's Sikandar and Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan at the box office. Talking about it, Vikram had told the media, “Malayalam cinema is known for making good content-based films. Now, I’m sure Empuraan will be big pan-India. I want it to be a big film, every Malayali too wants it to be a huge film. I am a big fan of Mohanlal, Prithvi is also a very good friend.”