Venkatesh Daggubati bids emotional goodbye to his pet dog Google

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 1 (ANI): Actor Venkatesh Daggubati is reeling from the demise of his pet dog 'Google'.

On Monday, Venkatesh took to Instagram and penned an emotional note in memory of Google.

"My beloved Google (red heart emoji) Over the last 12 years, you filled our lives with unconditional love and beautiful memories. You were our sunshine. Today we said goodbye to you and the void you leave behind is beyond words. I'll miss you forever, dear friend....," he captioned the post.

The 'Kalisundam Raa' star also shared adorable pictures with Google, a German Shepherd.

Reacting to the post, actor Tabu dropped a string of heart emojis in the comment section.

Recently, cricketer Abhishek Sharma lost his beloved dog Leo as well.

Sharing the sad news on his Instagram, he penned an emotional note writing, "Thank you for each and every memory I have with you LEO you'll be missed always Love you and RIP."

Abhishek's sister, Komal Sharma, too expressed her grief at Leo's passing away.