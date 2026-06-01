‘Very easy to sit & comment...’: Madhuri Dixit defends ‘achievers’ Aishwarya Rai, Ananya Panday from trolls

Madhuri Dixit called out the trolling culture and slammed the trolls for belittling the journey of “achievers” like Aishwarya Rai and Ananya Panday from the comfort of their homes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes regular for over two decades, became the target of online trolling and body-shaming after images and videos from the 2026 red carpet circulated on social media. While Ananya Panday was criticised for her dance performance in “Chand Mera Dil,” a fusion of Bharatanatyam and hip-hop.

“It's very easy to sit at home in your comfortable pyjamas and comment on people,” she said in an interview with news agency PTI.

“But being in their shoes, those who have worked hard to achieve something, whether it's Ananya or Aishwarya ma'am, they both worked hard in their lives,” said Madhuri. “They are achievers.”

Madhuri also said that social media has become a tool for anyone to comment on anything. “Even earlier, there were people like that. Those who commented didn't have a means to comment. But today, they have the means.”

Aishwarya is a ‘global star’ Madhuri Dixit called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a “global star” who has built a legacy and made her country proud with her achievements. She said that trolling her over her appearance sends the wrong message.

“She has been going there for 20 years. She has done the whole country proud. She is a global star. As a Miss World, she has done so much for the country,” Madhuri said of her Devdas co-star. “You cannot reduce her to a number on a scale, a number on the dress, a size, or a number on the calendar years. You cannot reduce her to that.”

“She is beautiful. She looks beautiful, but she is beautiful inside,” Madhuri told PTI, while criticising the negative social media discourse around Aishwarya's appearance.

"I think people have to realise that when you do these kinds of comments, what kind of message are you sending to the youngsters today? That your worth is on how you look, not on your achievements. I think this is a completely wrong message being sent," Madhuri said.

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‘Audience have right to comment, but…’: Triptii Dimri Triptii Dimri, Madhuri's co-star in the upcoming Netflix movie “Maa Behen” echoed her sentiments. Triptii, who has also been subjected to social media trolling, talked about the anxiety that comes with it.

“You do feel anxious. You've done something. You've spent time, your efforts. Just like in school, after giving an exam, you would get anxious. So it's the same feeling,” she told PTI. “But of course, when it's about your work, whether it's good or bad, that is acceptable.”

"It's the audience's right to comment on your work because they are paying to watch it. But when they connect it to something else, that's what irritates me," Triptii said.