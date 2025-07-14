Very important for children to watch this movie: CM Rekha Gupta praises Anupam Khers Tanvi The Great

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised Anupam Kher directorial 'Tanvi The Great', saying that it is very important for children to watch this movie.

Rekha Gupta attended the exclusive premiere of 'Tanvi The Great' in Delhi ahead of its release in theatres on July 18.

While talking to the media after the screening, Delhi CM expressed her happiness after watching the "inspirational" and "heart-touching" story of Tanvi The Great.

She also expressed her wish to screen the movie for the children on behalf of the Delhi government.

"This theme is so successful in itself, so beautiful, that today, every child of the country, every child of the world, it is very important to watch this movie. We would also like to show this movie to as many children as possible on behalf of the Delhi government, which is inspirational, heart-touching and has patriotism," said Gupta.

She further congratulated Anupam Kher and the team of 'Tanvi The Great' for showcasing a "special theme" through the movie.

"It is connected to the feelings of children, that side which the world cannot see. So, on such a special theme, to make this movie, I congratulate Anupamji, I congratulate his entire team. And for the success of this movie, many, many congratulations," she added.

Starring debut actress Shubhangi Dutt, he film also stars Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani and Karan Tacker in prominent roles.

'Tanvi The Great', which highlights autism and the Indian Army, has already garnered international praise during its festival run in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London.

It has also received standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command in Pune. (ANI)