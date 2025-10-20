Veteran actor Asrani passes away at 84

Veteran actor Shri Govardhan Asrani, aka Asrani, passed away on Monday after being admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. He was 84.

Asrani's cause of death The death of the veteran was confirmed by his nephew Ashok Asrani to India Today. Reportedly, he breathed his last in the evening at 4PM in Mumbai after suffering from prolonged illness.

While the cause of his death is not officially out, his personal assistant revealed the actor had fluid in his lungs.

Asrani's last rites conducted in secret; here's why His last rites have been conducted in peace as per the actor's wish.

Asrani’s PA, Babubhai, told the portal, “Asrani sahab was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu four days ago. From what the doctors told us, there was fluid (water) accumulation in his lungs. He passed away today, October 20 around 3.30 pm. The last rites have already been completed.”

Babubhai added that the actor wished to go in peace and told his wife not to announce his death. “This is why the family only spoke about his passing away after the funeral was conducted,” he added.

Asrani's films Asrani had a remarkable Bollywood career spanning over five decades, featuring in more than 350 Hindi films. Renowned for his impeccable comic timing, he became one of the most beloved faces in Bollywood. Among all, his portrayal of the quirky jailer in Sholay remains one of his most iconic performances.

Between the 1970s and 1990s, Asrani worked in 25 films alongside Rajesh Khanna. He made his mark in Hindi cinema with hits like Chala Murari Hero Banne, Salaam Memsaab, Balika Badhu, Namak Haraam,Chupke Chupke, Rafoo Chakkar, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Himmatwala, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Chal Mere Bhai, Hera Pheri, Dhamaal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Khatta Meetha and Bol Bachchan. He also starred in Gujarati films and later ventured into direction, helming six films between 1974 and 1997. His last directorial was Udaan.

He also crooned songs for films like Alaap (1977) and Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulsha (1978).