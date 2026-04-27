Actor Bharat Kapoor, well-known for 'Khuda Gawah', dies at 80

Bharat Kapoor, a veteran face of Hindi cinema and television, has died at the age of 80, bringing an end to a long career that spanned several decades in Indian entertainment.
According to reports, Kapoor died after suffering cardiac arrest, while another report said he had been battling multiple organ failure before his death.
His friend, actor Avtar Gill, spoke to India Today and confirmed the news.
He said, "I just came from the cremation, it was done at 6:30 pm. He died at 3pm today in Sion Hospital, Mumbai. He was not feeling well from last three days. From last three days his multiple organs started failing."
The actor’s passing has been met with grief across the film industry, with colleagues and fans remembering his work and his presence on screen.
Filmmaker and industry figure Ashoke Pandit was among those who paid tribute soon after the news broke. Calling Kapoor "a great human being", Pandit remembered him with respect and said the actor had left behind a strong impression on those who knew him personally as well as through his work.
Kapoor was known as a steady and familiar presence in Indian films and television, often appearing in supporting roles that added weight to the stories he was part of. Over the years, he built a reputation as a dependable character actor who worked across genres and formats. His career made him a recognisable name to audiences who followed Hindi cinema closely.
More details on his last rites and family’s statement are expected to emerge later.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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