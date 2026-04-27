Actor Bharat Kapoor, well-known for 'Khuda Gawah', dies at 80

Bharat Kapoor, a veteran face of Hindi cinema and television, has died at the age of 80, bringing an end to a long career that spanned several decades in Indian entertainment.
According to reports, Kapoor died after suffering cardiac arrest, while another report said he had been battling multiple organ failure before his death.
His friend, actor Avtar Gill, spoke to India Today and confirmed the news.
He said, "I just came from the cremation, it was done at 6:30 pm. He died at 3pm today in Sion Hospital, Mumbai. He was not feeling well from last three days. From last three days his multiple organs started failing."
The actor’s passing has been met with grief across the film industry, with colleagues and fans remembering his work and his presence on screen.
Filmmaker and industry figure Ashoke Pandit was among those who paid tribute soon after the news broke. Calling Kapoor "a great human being", Pandit remembered him with respect and said the actor had left behind a strong impression on those who knew him personally as well as through his work.
Kapoor was known as a steady and familiar presence in Indian films and television, often appearing in supporting roles that added weight to the stories he was part of. Over the years, he built a reputation as a dependable character actor who worked across genres and formats. His career made him a recognisable name to audiences who followed Hindi cinema closely.
More details on his last rites and family’s statement are expected to emerge later.