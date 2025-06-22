Veteran actor Jack Betts, known for his role in ‘Spider-Man’, dies at 96

Jack Betts, the seasoned American actor best known for his role in ‘Spider-Man’ (2002) and numerous ‘Spaghetti Westerns’, has died at the age of 96.

As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Betts passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday at his home in Los Osos, California, according to his nephew, Dean Sullivan.

Early Life and Theatre Beginnings Born Jack Fillmore Betts on April 11, 1929 in Jersey City, New Jersey, he often joked that he was distantly related to the 13th U.S. President, Millard Fillmore. Raised in Miami, Betts studied theatre at the University of Miami before moving to New York City. He made his Broadway debut in 1953 with ‘Richard III’.

His journey took a pivotal turn when he assisted a friend at an audition for the prestigious Actors Studio. The director was so impressed that Betts was awarded a three-year scholarship. It was here that legendary director Elia Kazan cast him in ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’, followed by ‘Sweet Bird of Youth’ and a late-1970s revival of ‘Dracula’, where he served as standby for Raúl Juliá in the title role.

Spaghetti Western Stardom Betts’ first film credit came in 1959 with ‘The Bloody Brood’. In 1966, he took on the lead in Franco Giraldi’s ‘Sugar Colt’, adopting the stage name Hunt Powers. This launched a prolific run in ‘Spaghetti Westerns’, earning him a cult following through the 1970s.

Television and Hollywood Appearances On television, Betts was a familiar face in soap operas such as ‘General Hospital’, ‘All My Children’, ‘Guiding Light’, and ‘The Young and the Restless’. He also had guest roles in ‘Perry Mason’, ‘Gunsmoke’, ‘Friends’, ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Frasier’, ‘The Mentalist’, and ‘Monk’. A close friend of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ star Doris Roberts, the two shared a home for nearly three decades until her passing in 2016.

Modern audiences will remember Betts for his appearance in ‘Spider-Man’ (2002) as Oscorp’s board chairman Henry Balkan, delivering the line to Norman Osborn: “You’re out, Norman.”

Jack Betts in 'Spider-Man', alongside Willem Dafoe's Norman Osborne.