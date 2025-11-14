Veteran actor Kamini Kaushal passes away at 98, family confirms

Veteran actor Kamini Kaushal, one of the last remaining icons of Hindi cinema’s golden era, passed away at the age of 98. The legendary artiste, whose career began in the 1940s, leaves behind a body of work that helped shape the language of early Hindi films and spanned more than seven decades.

Kamini Kaushal made her debut in the mid-1940s and quickly rose to prominence as one of the most sought-after leading ladies of her time. Between 1946 and 1963, she headlined several acclaimed films, including Do Bhai (1947), Shaheed (1948), Nadiya Ke Paar (1948), Ziddi (1948), Shabnam (1949), Paras (1949), Namoona (1949), Arzoo (1950), Jhanjar (1953), Aabroo (1956), Bade Sarkar (1957), Jailor (1958), Night Club (1958) and Godaan (1963).

By the mid-60s, she transitioned from leading roles to strong character parts — a shift that only broadened her impact. Her performance in Shaheed (1965) drew widespread praise, reinforcing her reputation as an actor of remarkable depth and conviction. She continued to appear in notable films through the 1970s, including Do Raaste (1969), Anhonee (1973), Prem Nagar (1974) and Maha Chor (1976).

In later years, Kamini Kaushal remained connected to cinema and was seen in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), a testament to her enduring presence across generations. She celebrated her 98th birthday on 25 February this year.

Known for keeping a dignified distance from the limelight, she maintained a private life off screen. Confirming her passing, a source told journalist Vickey Lalwani, “Kamini Kaushal’s family is extremely low profile and needs privacy.”