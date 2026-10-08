Veteran actor Nana Patekar dies at 75 after suffering cardiac arrest

Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday after suffering a severe cardiac arrest, news agency ANI reported. He was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was subsequently rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, Patekar died at 5:20 am. Doctors attempted to revive him through continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for 45 minutes, but he could not be revived.

A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted, Dr. Salkar said. He said that Patekar was declared dead at around 5.10 am.

Patekar was one of the most recognised actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema, with a career spanning several decades. He was known for films including Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome.

Beyond acting, Patekar also directed Prahaar: The Final Attack. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

Nana Patekar made his Bollywood debut with the 1978 film Gaman. His performances in the early 2000s earned widespread appreciation, particularly in Shakti: The Power (2002), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apaharan (2005) and Taxi No. 9211 (2006).

He won over audiences with his portrayal of gangster Uday Shetty in the comedy Welcome (2007), a role he reprised in its sequel Welcome Back (2015).

Patekar also appeared in the comedy thriller Housefull 5 in a supporting role.

In 2010, he featured in the political thriller Raajneeti, earning his fifth Filmfare Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

In 2016, Patekar won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in the Marathi film Natsamrat.

Besides acting, Patekar also lent his voice to playback singing, featuring as a singer in films including Yeshwant (1997), Wajood (1998) and Aanch (2003).

His performances, particularly in intense dramatic and character-driven roles, established him as one of Indian cinema's prominent actors. His work extended across Hindi and Marathi films as well as theatre.