Veteran actor Nana Patekar dies at 75 after suffering cardiac arrest

Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday after suffering a severe cardiac arrest, news agency ANI reported. He was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was subsequently rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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According to Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, Patekar died at 5:20 am. Doctors attempted to revive him through continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for 45 minutes, but he could not be revived.

A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted, Dr. Salkar said. He said that Patekar was declared dead at around 5.10 am.

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Patekar was one of the most recognised actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema, with a career spanning several decades. He was known for films including Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome.

Beyond acting, Patekar also directed Prahaar: The Final Attack. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

Nana Patekar made his Bollywood debut with the 1978 film Gaman. His performances in the early 2000s earned widespread appreciation, particularly in Shakti: The Power (2002), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apaharan (2005) and Taxi No. 9211 (2006).

He won over audiences with his portrayal of gangster Uday Shetty in the comedy Welcome (2007), a role he reprised in its sequel Welcome Back (2015).

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Patekar also appeared in the comedy thriller Housefull 5 in a supporting role.

In 2010, he featured in the political thriller Raajneeti, earning his fifth Filmfare Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

In 2016, Patekar won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in the Marathi film Natsamrat.

Besides acting, Patekar also lent his voice to playback singing, featuring as a singer in films including Yeshwant (1997), Wajood (1998) and Aanch (2003).

His performances, particularly in intense dramatic and character-driven roles, established him as one of Indian cinema's prominent actors. His work extended across Hindi and Marathi films as well as theatre.

The actor's death comes after a career spanning more than four decades, during which he worked across acting, directing and theatre.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.