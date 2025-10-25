Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ passes away at 74

Veteran actor Satish Shah, best known for his iconic performances in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and Main Hoon Na, passed away on October 25 in Mumbai. He was 74.

According to reports, Shah died around 2:30 pm at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for kidney-related complications. The actor had recently undergone a kidney transplant. His manager confirmed the news, adding that the funeral will be held on Sunday.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mourned the loss on X (formerly Twitter), writing,

“Sad and shocked to inform you that well-known actor and a great human being Satish Shah has expired an hour ago due to kidney failure. A great loss to the industry. Om Shanti.”

The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) also paid tribute, posting,

“CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Satish Shah ji (member since 1985).”