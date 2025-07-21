Veteran actress Eileen Fulton, known for ‘As the World Turns’, dies at 91

Eileen Fulton, the veteran actress best known for her iconic role as Lisa Grimaldi on the long-running American soap opera 'As the World Turns, has died at the age of 91.

Advertisement

Her family confirmed that Fulton passed away peacefully on July 14 in Asheville, North Carolina, following a period of declining health. She was surrounded by loved ones in her final days.

Born Margaret Elizabeth McLarty on September 13, 1933 in Asheville, Fulton studied music and drama at Greensboro College before moving to New York to pursue a career on the stage. It was there she adopted her stage name and began training under renowned acting teachers, including Sanford Meisner and Lee Strasberg.

Fulton joined ‘As the World Turns’ in 1960, originally cast for a short-term role. However, her portrayal of Lisa Miller—who evolved from a sweet ingénue into one of daytime television’s first true "vixens"—captivated audiences and producers alike. She continued in the role for nearly 50 years, until the show’s cancellation in 2010.

Advertisement

Her performance helped redefine the image of women on daytime television and cemented her place as one of soap opera’s most influential figures. In recognition of her contributions to the genre, Fulton was inducted into the Soap Opera Hall of Fame in 1998 and received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.

Though best known for her work in television, Fulton also enjoyed a career in theatre and cabaret, performing in productions both on and off Broadway. She authored several memoirs and mystery novels, showcasing her range beyond the screen.

Following her retirement in 2019, Fulton returned to her native North Carolina, settling in the town of Black Mountain. In her later years, she remained an advocate for the arts and was involved in supporting local music and drama education.

Advertisement