Veteran Bollywood director slams Deepika Padukone’s ‘unreal’ demands: ‘The producer will touch her feet if…’

Season writer-producer-director Suneel Darshan has criticised actress Deepika Padukone’s demand for an 8-hour work shift. He has called it “unreal”.

In an interview with IANS, he said that producers should get written assurance that the actor would give full effort during those hours.

“I don’t want to comment on Deepika Padukone. I find her terms and conditions unreal. I’m referring to the ones I heard of,” he said.

"The producer should first take from her in writing that, for the 8 hours she is on the set, she will be giving shots. Instead of 8 if she even gives shots for 4 hours, the producer will touch her feet in gratitude," the Barsaat director said.

Darshan believes people should work with those who truly care about the film. He has also reminded everyone that no one is irreplaceable in the film industry.

"It doesn’t matter. There was a time when Deepika was new in the industry. You will be able to find several new girls. The show will go on," he said.

Suneel Darshan’s next release is Andaaz 2, starring newcomers Aayush Kumar, Aakaisha and Natasha Fernandez. It’s a sequel to the 2003 film, Andaaz, starring Akshay Kumar. The film, produced by Suneel Darshan, marked the Bollywood debut of two beauty queens, Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra.

What’s the Deepika Padukone controversy? Deepika Padukone was first chosen to star in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, she was later replaced by Triptii Dimri.

Reports claim Deepika wanted an eight-hour workday, no Telugu dialogues and a share in profits. This allegedly led to a clash with the director and her subsequent exit.