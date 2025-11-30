Veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan slams recent National Film Awards — claims 'worst films' are winning

Veteran filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Adoor Gopalakrishnan has launched a scathing attack on the recent National Film Awards, accusing the selection process of repeatedly honouring substandard films.

Adoor Gopalakrishnan slams National Awards Speaking to PTI reporters on Sunday, he said, “If the quality of the jury is poor, it will select bad films for recognition.”

Gopalakrishnan went further, warning that if this trend continues, it might be better to abandon the awards system altogether. “For some time now, the worst films of the year have been getting the National Awards. It needs to be investigated how this is happening,” he asserted.

He added that the original purpose of the National Film Awards — to recognise and promote quality cinema — appears to have been reversed. “The objective… was to recognise and promote quality cinema, but now the exact opposite appears to be happening,” he said.

Broader Industry and Public Backlash Gopalakrishnan isn’t alone in his criticism. Several stalwarts of Indian cinema have voiced disappointment over what they see as dilution of the Awards’ integrity. Veteran actor-director Prakash Raj recently described the National Awards as “compromised,” stating they did not deserve legendary actor Mammootty.

Meanwhile, earlier this year the Best Supporting Actress win for veteran actress Urvashi triggered outcry in the Malayalam film industry. Many, including Urvashi herself, questioned the jury’s decision to award roles they felt were mis-categorised, raising doubts about the criteria being used.

Other critics have pointed to controversial winners such as The Kerala Story. While the film took home two major honours — Best Director and Best Cinematography — its dramatic subject matter and allegations of propaganda provoked severe backlash. Veteran actress Ranjini called the recognition a “shame” that “marries the purity of the highest awards” with “fake story” status.