Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja dies at 85, two years after son Manoj passed away

Popular filmmaker Bharathiraja is no more. The veteran passed away on Monday at his residence in Chennai, as per a report by Cinema Express. He was 85.

How did Bharathiraja die Bharathiraja has been unwell for a prolonged period. He was hospitalised multiple times as per per reports.

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In December 2025, the senior filmmaker was taken to a hospital in T Nagar, Chennai after experiencing breathlessness, as per a report by Cinema Express.

The hospital had shared in an official statement, as per the report: “Mr Bharathiraja, renowned movie director, is presently admitted at MGM HEALTHCARE, Aminjikkarai, following complaints of breathlessness. He is receiving appropriate medical care in the intensive care unit. His clinical condition is stable, and he continues to be under close monitoring by our team of medical experts. With appropriate supports, his vital parameters remain within normal limits. He is responding satisfactorily to the ongoing treatment. Further updates will be communicated as and when deemed necessary.”

Bharathiraja's exact cause of death remains unknown for now.

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However, reports suggested that Bharathiraja was deeply impacted by the death of his son Manoj. His health deteriorated after Manoj died due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 48 in March 2024.

About Bharathiraja Bharathiraja was a popular director, producer, screenwriter, and actor of the Tamil cinema. He made his debut in 1977 with 16 Vayathinile and went on to deliver films like Kizhake Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Kaadhal Oviyam, and Mudhal Mariyathai. He won several awards in his lifetime, including six National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and a Nandi Award.

He was a recipient of the Padma Shri in 2004.

Bharathiraja after Manoj's death In 2024, Bharathiraja suffered immense loss when his son Manoj passed away at the age of 48. Manoj died after a cardiac arrest. Visuals of Manoj’s demise and final rites went viral on social media. In them, a visibly shattered Bharathiraja left fans worried. Reportedly, he struggled to come to terms with the loss of his son.

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Several celebrities attended the last rites and consoled Bharathiraja. Among them, Suriya was seen with an inconsolable Bharathiraja during the final rites. Actor Vijay and Kamal Haasan also extended their condolences to the family.

For the unversed, Bharathiraja Manoj passed away in March 2025 at his residence in Chennai. Reportedly, he underwent bypass surgery a few days before the fatal cardiac arrest that took his life.

Talking about the loss of Manoj, previously Bharathiraja's brother, Jayaraj Periyamayathevar, had said that the filmmaker was in a fragile state of mind.

Bharathiraja's final work On the work front, Bharathiraja was last seen on-screen in Mohanlal's Thudarum. As a filmmaker, his last work was a segment of Modern Love Chennai, titled Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal.

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His last film, Pulavar, will be his final film, which is yet to be released.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



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Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.