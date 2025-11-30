Veteran Kannada actor MS Umesh, who starred in Golmaal Radhakrishna, dies at 80

Kannada film industry legend MS Umesh, who is well known for his roles in Golmaal Radhakrishna and Katha Sangama, passed away at the age of 80. The legendary comedian breathed his last at Kidwai Hospital on Sunday, 30 November morning following a battle with cancer

As per Daijiworld report, his health deteriorated after he slipped and fell at home. He suffered injuries in the incident and was immediately rushed to the hospital for the treatment, but doctors discovered a more troubling issue with his reports. During leg surgery, doctors informed the family that he also was suffering from liver cancer. Following his cancer diagnosis, had been under treatment.

As Sandalwood film industry mourns the loss of the iconic legend who left a mark with his indelible legacy, tributes poured in from political leaders and actors alike.

More about Umesh Born on 24 April 1945 to AL Srikantayya and Nanjamma, MS Umesh entered cinema industry at a very young age. Initially he acted in several theatre shows and appeared in stage performances. As a child artist, he debuted in Makkala Rajya in 1960 and with it set off for a career spanning over six decades.

He was honoured with the Karnataka Nataka Academy Award in 1994 and the city corporation award in 1997. His autobiography Bannada Ghante received tremendous acclaim and was honoured with the Vishweshwarayya Pratishthana Award.

A few his widely appreciated films include Katha Sangama (1977), Nagara Hole (1978), Guru Shishyaru (1981), Anupama (1981), Kaamana Billu (1983), Apoorva Sangama (1984), Shruthi Seridaaga (1987), Shravana Banthu (1984), Malaya Marutha (1986), Golmaal Radhakrishna (1990), Neenu Nakkare Haalu Sakkare (1993) and Venkata in Sankata (2007).

Tributes pour in, remembering veteran Sandalwood comedian M S Umesh Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and MP, HD Kumaraswamy, in a post on X wrote, “I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the renowned comedian Shri M.S. Umesh. Umesh, who would make audiences float in a sea of laughter through his fresh humour, was an actor who enriched the Kannada film industry.”

Commending his contributions to the film industry, he added, “Having delivered captivating performances in numerous films including 'Guru Shishyaru', 'Haalu Jenu', 'Apurva Sangama', his departure is a huge loss to the Kannada art world. May Shriyuta attain eternal peace, and may God grant strength to his family and fans to bear this sorrow.”

Karnataka MLA MB Patil in a post on X wrote, “The sad news of the passing of M.S. Umesh, the renowned comedy artist of Kannada cinema, is heartbreaking.”

He added, "His artistic career, which began on the stage, extended to cinema and television, where he created his own unique mark and won the hearts of audiences. His role as "Sithapathi" in the film Golmaal Radhakrishna is unforgettable. May M.S. Umesh's soul attain eternal peace, and I pray to the Supreme Being to grant strength to his family and fans to bear this sorrow."