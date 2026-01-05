Veteran Kerala actor Kannan Pattambi passes away at 62 after prolonged kidney illness

Kannan Pattambi, a Kerala actor and noted production controller, passed away late at night on January 4 while undergoing treatment for a kidney-related ailment. He was 62.

His brother, filmmaker Major Ravi, confirmed the news via a Facebook post, saying that Kannan passed away at around 11.40 pm at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

The funeral will be held today at 4 pm at his residence in Njanganthiri, Pattambi.

“My younger brother, Kannan Pattambi, left for his heavenly abode. Om Shanti 🙏,” he wrote in the post.

Who is Kannan Pattambi? Kannan Pattambi had been a part of the Malayalam film industry for several years, from his acting stints to working as a production controller.

Advertisement

Kannan was known for his close collaboration with his brother, Major Ravi. Ravi is a former Indian Army officer who later became a filmmaker.

The late actor was a part of the production of several movies directed or produced by Major Ravi, including Mission 90 Days — a film on Major Ravi's experiences during the investigation into the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi.

Kannan worked on several films starring Mohanlal, including Pulimurugan, which went on to become the first Malayalam film to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the box office.