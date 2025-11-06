Veteran singer-actor Sulakshana Pandit passes away at 71

Hindi film and music industry veteran Sulakshana Pandit died in Mumbai, reported NDTV. She was 71 years old. While her cause of death is not revealed yet, she was reportedly suffering from health-related problems.

Sulakshana Pandit's death It is believed that Pandit took her last breath at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

More details about her death is awaited.

Who was Sulakshana Pandit Born in 1954, Sulakshana Pandit hailed from a family deeply rooted in music. Her uncle was the legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, and her brothers were Jatin and Lalit, one of Bollywood’s most popular music composer duos.

Pandit began her career in the music industry at the age of nine and as a playback singer in 1967. Later, she made her acting debut in the 70s. Her acting career took off during the mid-1970s, becoming one of the popular faces on the bigscreen.

Sulakshana Pandit's film career Her first film was Uljhan (1975) opposite Sanjeev Kumar and went on to

star in films like Sankalp, Raaja, Hera Pheri and more, co-starring Rishi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Rajesh Khanna and others. She played the role of Lolita in Anil Ganguly’s Sankoch (1976), inspired by the novel Parineeta. Some of her other notable films include Apnapan, Khandaan, Chehre Pe Chehra, Dharam Kanta, and Waqt Ki Deewar.

Besides Hindi films, Sulakshana also worked in the Bengali film Bandie (1978) alongside Uttam Kumar.

Sulakshana Pandit as a playback singer Alongside acting, Sulakshana also carved a niche for herself in the music industry. Her first major break came as a child singer with the song, Saat Samundar Paar Se in Taqdeer (1967), sung with Lata Mangeshkar. In 1975, she bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song, Tu Hi Sagar Hai Tu Hi Kinara from Sankalp.

Over the years, she delivered several hit songs with legendary artists like Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Yesudas, and Mahendra Kapoor, and worked under iconic music directors such as Shankar–Jaikishan, Laxmikant–Pyarelal, Kalyanji–Anandji, Khayyam, and Bappi Lahiri. She also released a ghazal album in the 80s and sang in multiple languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Oriya, and Gujarati.

Her final playback was in Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), composed by her brothers Jatin and Lalit.