Veteran Tamil music composer Deva passes away at 75: Rajinikanth, CM Vijay and more celebs pay respect

Renowned Tamil music composer Deva, popularly known as or ‘Thenisai Thendral', is no more. The veteran was 75 and passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest on Saturday in Chennai. The news of his passing was confirmed by Deva's son Srikanth Deva, who told PTI, "My father passed away suddenly due to cardiac arrest."

Deva dies due to cardiac arrest Deva was best known for his ‘Gaana’ songs, had a career spanning almost 40 years and delivered more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Deva helmed the iconic title card music for superstar Rajinikanth, which is still used for the actor’s film introductions.

Tributes pour in for late music composer Paying a tribute to Deva, actor Karthi posted a picture of the music composer on X. He wrote in the caption, “Deva sir's boundless energy and childlike innocence were as special as his music. He brought a unique joy to everything he did, and his melodies and vibrant Chennai gaana will always remain a part of our lives. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Music composer Sam CS added on X, “Your timeless melodies and unforgettable songs will forever live in our hearts. Thank you for enriching Tamil music with your extraordinary talent. Rest in Peace, Legend."

Rajinikanth pays last respect Superstar Rajinikanth arrived at the composer's residence to pay his last respects to Deva.

CM Vijay arrives CM and TVK chief Vijay also visited the late composer's family at their house in Chennai.

Kamal Haasan took to X and penned a long note for Deva. It read, as translated in English, “The news of my dear brother Deva's passing is shocking. He was a vibrant soul, full of enthusiasm and zeal, with a penchant for light-hearted humor and hearty laughter. Memories of the joyful times we shared working together on films like *Avvai Shanmugi*, *Pammal K. Sambandam*, and *Panchatanthiram* come flooding back. My heartfelt tribute to him. My deepest condolences and words of comfort to his family.”

Former CM and DMK president MK Stalin was also spotted while leaving Deva's house after paying his tribute.