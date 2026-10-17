Veteran Tamil music composer Deva passes away at 75: Rajinikanth, CM Vijay and more celebs pay respect

Renowned Tamil music composer Deva, popularly known as or ‘Thenisai Thendral', is no more. The veteran was 75 and passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest on Saturday in Chennai. The news of his passing was confirmed by Deva's son Srikanth Deva, who told PTI, "My father passed away suddenly due to cardiac arrest."

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Deva dies due to cardiac arrest Deva was best known for his ‘Gaana’ songs, had a career spanning almost 40 years and delivered more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Deva helmed the iconic title card music for superstar Rajinikanth, which is still used for the actor’s film introductions.

Tributes pour in for late music composer Paying a tribute to Deva, actor Karthi posted a picture of the music composer on X. He wrote in the caption, “Deva sir's boundless energy and childlike innocence were as special as his music. He brought a unique joy to everything he did, and his melodies and vibrant Chennai gaana will always remain a part of our lives. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

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Music composer Sam CS added on X, “Your timeless melodies and unforgettable songs will forever live in our hearts. Thank you for enriching Tamil music with your extraordinary talent. Rest in Peace, Legend."

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Rajinikanth pays last respect Superstar Rajinikanth arrived at the composer's residence to pay his last respects to Deva.

CM Vijay arrives CM and TVK chief Vijay also visited the late composer's family at their house in Chennai.

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Kamal Haasan took to X and penned a long note for Deva. It read, as translated in English, “The news of my dear brother Deva's passing is shocking. He was a vibrant soul, full of enthusiasm and zeal, with a penchant for light-hearted humor and hearty laughter. Memories of the joyful times we shared working together on films like *Avvai Shanmugi*, *Pammal K. Sambandam*, and *Panchatanthiram* come flooding back. My heartfelt tribute to him. My deepest condolences and words of comfort to his family.”

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Former CM and DMK president MK Stalin was also spotted while leaving Deva's house after paying his tribute.

"I was deeply shocked to hear the news of the passing of 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva. Deva possessed a pure, guileless heart, entirely free from jealousy, deceit, or cunning. He was instrumental in bringing the 'Gaana' genre into mainstream film music—to such an extent that the term 'Gaana' became synonymous with Deva himself. Coming from a simple rural background to Chennai, he rose to become one of the leading music directors in the South Indian film industry, serving as an inspiration to many. He composed music for films featuring all the top superstars, playing a pivotal role in their success,” Stalin wrote on X.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.