Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Net worth: From swanky homes to luxury cars — inside the couple’s lavish lifestyle

Bollywood’s favourite power couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have more than one reason to celebrate. After days of speculation, the duo finally confirmed that they are expecting their first child. Sharing a heartfelt picture on Instagram, Katrina was seen cradling her baby bump while Vicky looked on with affection. The caption read: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”
While fans are still celebrating the big announcement, let’s take a closer look at the couple’s net worth, which reflects their successful careers and glamorous lifestyle.
As per GQ India, Vicky Kaushal has amassed a net worth of nearly ₹41 crore, while Katrina Kaif’s fortune is estimated at around ₹224 crore. Together, their combined wealth stands at a staggering ₹265 crore, making them one of the richest couples in the film industry.
Kaushal, who has carved his own path in Bollywood, now commands top-tier fees. Reports suggest he charged ₹10 crore each for Chhaava (where he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj) and Bad Newz. For Sam Bahadur, the fee remained the same, while his special appearance in Dunki reportedly fetched him a cool ₹12 crore.
Kaif continues to be one of the most bankable stars in Indian cinema. She earned about ₹15 crore for Merry Christmas (2024) and between ₹15–21 crore for Tiger 3 (2023), where she reprised her role in YRF’s spy franchise.
Beyond films, Katrina has also built a thriving business with Kay Beauty. Launched in 2019, the brand quickly became a market leader. Forbes earlier reported it crossed ₹100 crore in annualised GMV within just three years. More recently, The Indian Express noted that the brand clocked ₹240 crore in revenue by mid-2025.
The couple tied the knot in December 2021 at Rajasthan’s opulent Six Senses Fort Barwara. Soon after, they moved into a sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, sharing the neighbourhood with fellow celebrities.
Their lavish 4-BHK spans nearly 7,000 sq. ft., and according to reports, the monthly rent ranges between ₹8–9 lakh, with a security deposit of ₹1.75 crore. Family gatherings are often hosted here, with both their families frequently seen celebrating together.
Katrina Kaif owns some of the most desirable addresses in Mumbai, including:
Their garage is as star-studded as their careers. The duo owns two Range Rovers, an Autobiography LWB ( ₹3.28 crore) and a Vogue ( ₹2.32 crore). They also drive around in a Mercedes-Benz GLE ( ₹96.40 lakh– ₹1.15 crore), an Audi Q7 ( ₹82.49 lakh– ₹89.90 lakh), and a BMW 5GT ( ₹88.27 lakh).
