Vicky Kaushal dedicates Best Actor award to son, says 'I'm sure he will be proud of his dad'

Actor Vicky Kaushal was honoured with the Best Actor award at the NDTV Indian of the Year event held on Monday night. The actor used the occasion to speak about a major personal milestone, dedicating the award to his newborn son and his family.

Vicky Kaushal dedicates his latest award to son After receiving the honour, Kaushal delivered an emotional speech that drew warm applause from the audience.

He said, “Thank you for this honour. This is truly, truly special. It’s a humbling honour. This award is for my family and my little one, who has come in as a blessing. Thank you so much. First time I’m out of town after becoming a father. I’m sure when he grows up and watches this, he’ll be proud of his dad."

The award ceremony came weeks after Kaushal and his wife, actor Katrina Kaif, announced the birth of their first child.

The couple shared the news on Instagram earlier this month, confirming the arrival of their baby boy on 7 November 2025. Alongside a simple message, they wrote, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November 2025."

The post received an overwhelming response online, crossing four million likes within hours and drawing congratulatory messages from actors, filmmakers and fans across the industry.

The couple, known for maintaining a relatively private personal life, had announced Kaif’s pregnancy in September with a heartfelt note that read, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

Vicky's work front and career Kaushal’s award also reflects a landmark year in his professional career. In 2025, he headlined ‘Chhaava’, one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical epic collected over ₹800 crore worldwide and further cemented Kaushal’s standing as a leading star.

The actor is next set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’, where he will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The project has generated significant anticipation due to its scale and ensemble cast.