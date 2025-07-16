Vicky Kaushal plants kiss on Katrina Kaif in unseen pic as he shares loved-up post on her birthday, internet reacts

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif turned a year older on Wednesday. While social media is filled with heartfelt wishes from her friends and fans, it is Vicky Kaushal who stole the limelight with his loved-up post for the birthday girl. Vicky took to his Instagram account and posted some unseen pictures of Katrina.

Vicky Kaushal's birthday post for Katrina Kaif In one of them, Vicky Kaushal was seen planting a sweet kiss on Katrina, seemingly clicked during one of their holidays.

His post also featured a goofy picture of Katrina, followed by a cosy one of the couple. The last one is a stunning picture of Katrina, sans makeup, during sunset on a beach.

Keeping it simple, Vicky simply wrote, “Hello Birthday Girl! I (heart emoji) U.”

The pictures have now gone viral.

See post here:

Internet reacts to Vicky, Katrina's pictures Reacting to the pictures, Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana and others dropped warm wishes for Katrina in the comment section.

A fan commented, “He healed something that he never break (sic).” “Almost forgot how cuteeeee you guys look together,” added another. One also said, “This carousel needs 20 pics, 4 are too less for us, we want more of this love (sic).”

Someone else also shared, “Bro won in life.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's love story Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s love story first began way back on Koffee With Karan in 2018. It started when Katrina casually mentioned that she thought she would look good onscreen with Vicky.

The unexpected compliment left fans and Vicky delighted.

When Karan Johar mentioned him about Katrina’s comment during his own appearance on the show, Vicky adorably pretended to faint, leaning back dramatically in his chair with a wide grin.

Dating rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal began circulating around 2019 after fans spotted hints and public appearances. However, they kept their relationship private until their lavish wedding in December 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film, Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.