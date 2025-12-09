Vicky Kaushal marks 4 years with Katrina Kaif in the sweetest way — ‘Blissful, grateful and sleep deprived’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating love, milestones and sleepless nights — all at once. The couple, who recently welcomed their first child, marked their fourth wedding anniversary with a heart-melting glimpse into their new life as parents.

Katrina has been keeping away from social media since the birth of their baby boy on November 7, but Vicky made sure fans got a celebratory peek at the duo’s post-parenthood glow. The actor shared a cosy selfie on Instagram — Vicky admiring Katrina as she smiles into the camera — and paired it with a caption perfectly summing up their current reality:

“Celebrating today… blissful, grateful and sleep deprived. Happy 4 to us.”

Fans immediately flooded the post with love.

A user wrote, “Love. Respect. Loyalty. Always.”

Another user commented, “New papa and mommy in town.”

“Happy Wedding Anniversary to one of my favourite couple. Wish you continue to inspire others with your love and companionship. Cheers to many more stronger years ahead. Enjoy your day and keep rocking,” the third user wrote on Instagram.

“Happy Anniversary to Vicky and Katrina. This year is even more special as you celebrate your love as new parents. May your beautiful family always be surrounded with warmth, blessings, and endless joy. Your journey reflects true love, strength, and togetherness. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness with your little one,” the fourth wrote.

“I can definitely relate to that sleep deprived. Congratulations best wishes always,” the fifth wrote on Instagram.

Friends from the film industry also wished the couple on their special day.

While actress Neha Dhupia and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emojis, actor-comedian Sunil Grover commented, “Vadhaiyaan.”

A New Chapter For VicKat The anniversary moment comes just weeks after the couple announced their son’s arrival — Vicky confirming the happy news with a simple and heartfelt “Blessed.” The baby’s name has not yet been revealed, but excitement continues to soar around Bollywood’s newest star kid.

Vicky and Katrina married in December 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan — a fairytale wedding that still remains a pop-culture reference point for celebrity nuptials in India.

